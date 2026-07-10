ORLANDO, Fla. — It was hot end to the work week, and more heat and storms are ahead for the weekend.

A few isolated storms remain possible this evening, but most will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

The heat spell continues into Saturday. We will again see afternoon highs soar into the mid and upper 90s, with heat indices likely above 105°.

There is also a slightly better chance for PM storms across the area, with the greatest threat for activity along and west of the I-4 corridor.

Heat wave continues with weekend storms ahead

Even more moisture pushes in for Sunday. We’ll see even greater coverage of PM rain and storms, with slightly cooler highs in the mid 90s.

A bit of a pattern shift arrives to start next week. Deeper moisture pushes in from the north, creating daily PM storm chances. Temps for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Drier air does look likely to return late next week, with temps once again warming back to the mid 90s.

Heat wave continues with weekend storms ahead

Heat wave continues with weekend storms ahead

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