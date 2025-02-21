Heatwave secures alcohol sales exception after zoning debate

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Heatwave, the LGBTQ+ food, drink and entertainment venue set to replace Stonewall Bar Orlando at 741 W. Church St., has secured an exception to zoning restrictions previously blocking its ability to sell alcohol.

Because the venue is within 300 yards of a residential neighborhood and close to a church, the city’s zoning officials have the discretion to impose alcohol sales restrictions, which was a point of concern for the venue.

Heatwave co-owner Kevin Varanai told Orlando Business Journal in a Feb. 19 email, “We were able to get an exception for the residential area as one of [the] lots that touches our radius is an empty lot and the other is a business.”

