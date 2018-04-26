  • Heavy fog, smoke possible factor in 17-vehicle crash on SR 520

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving 17 vehicles shut down State Road 520 for several hours early Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. 

    Heavy fog and smoke from a brush fire in the area appears to have been a possible factor, according to Orange County deputies, who are assisting Brevard County deputies. 

    State Road 520 was shut down in both directions from State Road 528 east and State Road 525 west from 6:30 a.m. to about 10 a.m. 

    Orange County Fire Rescue said at least one car rolled over in the wreck. 

    Troopers said the crash, “involved multiple vehicles and an unknown number of injuries.” 

    Deputies said the eight people taken to the hospital are stable.

    Troopers said there were no fatalities. 

    No other information was released. 

