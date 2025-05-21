Arrest made in attack of 90-year-old woman at Orange County assisted living facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the last month’s attack of an elderly woman at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips. And the suspect was caught at a different senior center.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Deriko Montreze Hill, 26, was arrested Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living facility Pin Oak Drive. Deputies were called there after someone saw Hill and realized he matched the description of the person who attacked a 90-year-old woman at HarborChase on April 29. Deputies say he tried to run away when they established a perimeter, but was quickly caught after a brief foot chase.

Hill was charged with burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, attempted sexual battery and battery on person 65 years of age of older.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators say he waited for the victim inside her apartment, then attacked her when she came home. Investigators say he forcibly removed her clothing but did not raoe her. The report says he told the victim, “I’m sorry ma’am” then ran away.

He did not know the victim, according to the report.

Deputies say Hill faces charges in a separate case from last month through the Orlando Police Department.

Investigators say Hill confessed to his involvement in the HarborChase and Orlando cases during his interview.

