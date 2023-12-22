Heavy holiday travel crowds expected at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re traveling for the holiday season, it’ll be busier than usual.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority expects about 3.9 million passengers to pass through Orlando International Airport for the holiday travel period.

The 23-day timeframe between Christmas and New Year’s Day is slated to have a 13.5% increase from the last year.

Officials said Dec. 30 will be the season’s busiest day.

A new surface parking lot will open on Friday to accommodate crowds, and three surface lots are open for SunPass and E-Pass customers.

Travelers must use their transponders to enter and leave the lots.

Passengers should use the 3-2-1 guidance, arriving at the ticket counter three hours before their flight, at the security checkpoint two hours before and at the gate one hour before departure.

