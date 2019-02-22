  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy police activity causes delays on westbound I-4 near DeLand

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Heavy law enforcement activity is causing delays on westbound I-4 shut down near DeLand.

    A live Florida Department of Transportation camera showed around 10 police cruisers surrounding a small transportation van.

    Officers have not said what caused the incident.

    Westbound I-4 was briefly closed, but most of the lanes have since reopened.

