Heavy rain and flood threats remain before weekend cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. — After active weather on Thursday, more rain and storms are expected on Friday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Brevard and Volusia counties as heavy rainfall and storms are expected to continue through Friday.

Periods of rain and storms are forecasted to push through the area during the daytime hours, with the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.

The weather will be windy, with temperatures reaching only the low 80s.

More rain and a few storms are possible Friday evening, especially along the coast.

A cold front is set to move through the area at the start of the weekend, bringing improved weather conditions.

While some coastal showers may occur, inland areas are likely to remain dry.

Sunday promises to bring sunny and pleasant weather, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The forecast for next week suggests a quiet and pleasant stretch of weather, with temperatures remaining in the 80s.

