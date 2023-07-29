Heavy rain is expected for Saturday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be hot and sticky today, with highs in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat index values will creep up to 100 to 103 degrees.

Afternoon showers and storms are likely, and the rain chance is 60%.

We’ll be looking for heavy rain again in some interior communities; one to three inches will be possible.

