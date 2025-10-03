Heavy rains, coastal flooding impact Florida as system moves inland

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak low-pressure system between Miami and the Bahamas is bringing heavy rain to Florida. Through the weekend, a flood watch has been issued for Brevard and Volusia counties.

The system has a low 10% chance of developing as it moves over Florida, but it contributes to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.

In addition to the flood watch, Volusia and Flagler counties are under a coastal flood advisory due to higher high tides and a persistent onshore breeze. Recent tropical systems have also contributed to higher waves, exacerbating the flooding risk.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, October 2, 2025

The City of Ormond Beach reported on social media that North Beach Street at Tomoka River is closed due to flooding from elevated tidal levels.

Heavy rain will continue through Sunday, particularly east of Interstate 4.

Coastal flooding is possible during high tides on Friday, around 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group