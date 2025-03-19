Help wanted: Job fair will feature 80+ Central Florida companies hoping to hire

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for job leads in the Orlando area, today could be your lucky day.
Grab your resume and put on your professional attire, because Central Florida Employment Connection is hosting a career fair Wednesday.
Attendees will have a chance to engage with representatives from dozens of local companies.
Healthcare, hospitality, government, construction, law enforcement and customer service are just some of the career fields with open opportunities.
A small sampling of the roughly 80 participating companies includes:
- Walt Disney World
- Rosen Hotels & Resorts
- School District of Osceola County
- Orlando Police Department
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office
- YMCA of Central Florida
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Army Recruiting
- Trustco Bank
- Lake-Sumter State College
- Orange County Library System
Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register, dress for an interview, and bring copies of their resume.
The March 19 event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s happening at Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building, located at:
- 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808
Admission and parking are free.
For complete details on Wednesday’s CFEC job fair, click here.
