Help wanted: Job fair will feature 80+ Central Florida companies hoping to hire

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for job leads in the Orlando area, today could be your lucky day.

Grab your resume and put on your professional attire, because Central Florida Employment Connection is hosting a career fair Wednesday.

Attendees will have a chance to engage with representatives from dozens of local companies.

Healthcare, hospitality, government, construction, law enforcement and customer service are just some of the career fields with open opportunities.

A small sampling of the roughly 80 participating companies includes:

Walt Disney World

Rosen Hotels & Resorts

School District of Osceola County

Orlando Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

YMCA of Central Florida

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Army Recruiting

Trustco Bank

Lake-Sumter State College

Orange County Library System

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register, dress for an interview, and bring copies of their resume.

The March 19 event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s happening at Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building, located at:

4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

Admission and parking are free.

For complete details on Wednesday’s CFEC job fair, click here.

