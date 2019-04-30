Hepatitis A outbreak spreading through Orange County, health officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Health officials are saying the Hepatitis A outbreak is growing, with seven new cases reported in Orange County in the past week.
The county has recorded 86 cases of Hepatitis A so far in 2019, which is the third most in the state.
Related Headlines
Nurses are beginning to take prevention efforts in the community in a measure to stop the outbreak.
"It makes you feel a little better knowing you at least have a little bit of guard against it," said Rene Sullivan, a homeless woman who received a Hepatitis A vaccine from a group of nurses.
The homeless community is among the hardest hit from the recent outbreak.
The health department said it's working with community groups to vaccinate the most at-risk, including the homeless, IV drug users, men who have sex with men and inmates.
Florida already has more than 950 cases in 2019, which nearly doubles 2018's total.
Orange County officials have yet to be able to identify why the numbers are so high locally.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}