Here's when the '407' area code will run out and '689' will start

CENTRAL FLORIDA - The Florida Public Service Commission said Tuesday that phone numbers with "689" area codes will be distributed starting June 4, 2019.
The Florida Public Service Commission has approved a new “689” area code to serve Central Florida and the existing “407” area.
The new area code will be distributed in areas where the popular Orlando area code "407" currently exists. FPSC announced earlier this year that there is a dwindling total of unused "407" phone numbers to distribute, forcing the creation of a new area code.
“We’ve extended use of the '407' area code for as long as possible, but all available numbers are expected to be assigned within the next year,” said PSC Chairman Art Graham in July.
FPSC cited the North American Numbering Administrator, who said the "407" phone numbers will exhaust in the third quarter of 2019.
If you currently have a 407 area code, your phone number is not changing, said PSC. Only users who apply for new phone numbers in Central Florida will be assigned a 689 number.
The 407 area code serves Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. The new 689 area will serve the same region.
