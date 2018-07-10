Hold onto your '407': New area code coming to Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - By the end of the year, there will be no more new phone numbers in Central Florida that start with “407.”
The Florida Public Service Commission has approved a new “689” area code to serve Central Florida and the existing “407” area.
Related Headlines
Phone numbers with the new area code will be distributed later this year when the existing “407” numbers run out, the commission said.
“We’ve extended use of the 407 area code for as long as possible, but all available numbers are expected to be assigned within the next year,” said PSC Chairman Art Graham.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
If you currently have a 407 area code, your phone number is not changing, said PSC. Only users who apply for new phone numbers in Central Florida will be assigned a 689 number.
The 407 area code serves Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. The new 689 area will serve the same region.
Read: ‘407’ meet ‘689’; Officials looking to add new area code to Central Florida
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}