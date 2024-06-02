Here’s how Orlando International Airport compares to the least expensive hubs in US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new study from financial information website FinanceBuzz shows average airfare costs nationwide decreased by 3.1% from 2022 to 2023 — and even more for travelers flying out of Orlando International Airport.

In fact, Orlando International ranked No. 1 in FinanceBuzz’s 2024 U.S. Airport Cost Rankings, with average airfare cost of $265.58 — a decrease of $7.77 from the year prior. The airport edged out Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ($270.68 average airfare) and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport ($272.15).

Rounding out the top five are Oakland International ($303.79) and Chicago Midway International ($308.27).

