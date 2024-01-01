Here’s how you can volunteer in Volusia County in the new year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is encouraging residents to participate in different volunteering opportunities in January.

These events are sponsored by Green Volusia Volunteers and Be Floridian Now.

The Tomoka Landfill tour and cleanup will teach you about the importance of trash disposal and participate in roadside cleanup.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday Jan.12.

Volunteers can meet at Tomoka Landfill, 1990 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange.

Nature walk and cleanup will teach volunteers about the shorebirds, mangroves, invasive species and look for manatees at Mosquito lagoon. The volunteers will also help in a trash pick-up near the shore.

The event will be at 10 a.m to noon on Friday Jan.16

Volunteers can meet at Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill.

