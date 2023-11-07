Here’s the latest on the redevelopment of the Golden Corral near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A large restaurant property near the University of Central Florida that is being eyed for redevelopment into student housing has traded hands, bringing the project one step closer to groundbreaking.

Orange County records show 50 South Property Owner LLC, an entity related to Winter Park-based Progressive Capital Group LLC, paid $7.2 million for the 3.6-acre property at 11731 E. Colonial Drive, near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail.

The property is home to a 12,300-square-foot Golden Corral Buffet & Grill restaurant. The seller was East Colonial LLC, an entity related to Eric Holm and his Metro Corral Partners LLC, a Golden Corral franchisee.

