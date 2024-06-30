Here’s where Orlando ranks in SmartAsset study of top job markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new report ranking the top job markets in the nation is not especially favorable to the City Beautiful — or the Sunshine State, overall, for that matter.

The study by consumer finance hub SmartAsset examined 343 U.S. cities with populations of 100,000 or greater and ranked Orlando 144th among the pack.

Just two Florida cities cracked the top-100 — Jacksonville at No. 81 and Riverview at No. 97 — and six ranked lower than Orlando, including Miami at No. 188.

