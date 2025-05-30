Here’s where Orlando ranks in Sports Business Journal’s top soccer cities list

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando ranks just outside the top 10 in Sports Business Journal‘s Best Sports Business Cities for Soccer.

The City Beautiful weighed in at No. 11 in the third-annual ranking of sports business cities.

The list this year focused on elements such as long-term tenure of teams in the market, presence of new or upgraded venues, frequency of high-profile soccer events hosted, sponsorship opportunities and input from industry insiders.

