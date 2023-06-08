Here’s where some Floridians wish Brightline would expand next

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando Business Journal poll reveals a few destinations where Floridians wish Brightline would expand.

SEE: Tornado damages homes in Brevard County

Currently, the Miami-based intercity rail service is wrapping up construction on its 170-mile Orlando expansion, which it is targeting service for this summer.

The only other east coast expansion currently being considered is the Sunshine Corridor, which would allow Brightline to connect with Tampa and potentially have stops at the Orange County Convention Center and near Walt Disney World Resort.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Brightline unveils new train station at Orlando International Airport

©2023 Cox Media Group