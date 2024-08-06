Here’s why the recent uptick in gas prices should soon reverse course

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve stopped for gas in recent days, you might have noticed that prices at the pump are creeping up again.

AAA reported on Monday that a gallon of regular cost an average of $3.46 in Florida.

That was up about 8 cents from last week.

But the auto club was quick to point out that prices could soon start to fall.

READ: Tropical Storm Debby continues slow crawl across southeastern US

That’s because both crude oil and gasoline futures finished sharply lower last week.

“Futures prices reportedly fell after the latest jobs report triggered concerns of an economic slowdown,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 146 Hurricane Debby Cedar Key, FL—Cedar Key Fire Rescue said the number four bridge will remain closed until all hazards are removed. Officials said many roads on the island are still underwater. (Cedar Key Fire Rescue/Cedar Key Fire Rescue)

Those downward slides should be reflected in the gas prices in the near future.

To keep an eye on gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

AAA Average Florida Gas Prices A gallon of gas in Florida is up 8 cents since last week, AAA said. (AAA)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group