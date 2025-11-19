Local

Hero deputy saves 1-year-old infant’s life with CPR

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On October 28th, Deputy Curtis Redford saved a 1-year-old girl in Lehigh Acres by performing CPR when she stopped breathing.

Deputy Redford arrived at the scene within minutes and immediately started CPR on the child, Catalina, who was not breathing.

Thanks to Deputy Redford’s swift response, Catalina started breathing independently before emergency services arrived.

The family thanked Deputy Redford for his efforts and highlighted the need to increase awareness of febrile seizures among new parents.

