High-rise lakeside hotel in works near Disney

A new luxury hotel project is in the works just east of Walt Disney World Resort, according to plans filed Aug. 14 in Orange County.

The project, titled MB Resort in renderings and other plans submitted, features a 19-story, 199-room hotel tower rising 200 feet into the air. A floor plan reveals a mix of room sizes and amenities, including a spa, gym, coworking space, an arcade, restaurant, bar, rooftop facilities and a pool area.

As planned, it would be built on a little over four acres at 13651 S. Apopka Vineland Road, on the shore of Lake Bryan in unincorporated Orange County. The site is a mile or so east of Disney Springs.

