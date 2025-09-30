High surf advisory issued as strong winds batter Central Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is experiencing partly cloudy and breezy weather on Tuesday, with winds from the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

The windiest conditions are expected along the coastline, where some showers may occur as outer bands bring fast-moving showers through the area.

Additionally, a high surf advisory is in effect for the entire coastline, with waves reaching 6 to 10 feet.

Local beaches are affected by impacts from Imelda and Humberto, which contribute to the high surf conditions.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay out of the water due to the dangerous surf conditions.

