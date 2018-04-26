  • Hillsborough County deputies ID suspect in Orange County carjackings

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have identified the suspect in a string of carjackings that began in Orange County.

    Detectives are looking for Majar Jones.

    They said he first stole a Cadillac on Kirkman Road in Orlando.

    Majar Jones
    Deputies said he drove to Hillsborough County, where he stole a green Ford pickup truck.

    They said the owner followed him in a red truck to a gas station, where the two got into a confrontation and the suspect fired a gun twice.

    No one was hurt.

    Deputies say Jones may still be in the green truck.

