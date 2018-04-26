Hillsborough County deputies ID suspect in Orange County carjackings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have identified the suspect in a string of carjackings that began in Orange County.
Detectives are looking for Majar Jones.
They said he first stole a Cadillac on Kirkman Road in Orlando.
Deputies said he drove to Hillsborough County, where he stole a green Ford pickup truck.
They said the owner followed him in a red truck to a gas station, where the two got into a confrontation and the suspect fired a gun twice.
No one was hurt.
Deputies say Jones may still be in the green truck.
