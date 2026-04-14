Historic Warbird flyover set for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As many as 40 historic Warbird aircraft will soar over the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Wednesday, April 15.

At 8 a.m., pairs of planes will pass overhead about every six minutes, offering a morning display of aviation history above the Rocket Garden.

In partnership with the SUN n’ FUN Aerospace Expo, the flyover is set to showcase a variety of vintage military aircraft, including T-6, T-28, DC-3, C-310, Bearcat, and Corsair models.

Officials highlight the event’s celebration of aeronautics in NASA’s history, connecting early aviation breakthroughs to modern space exploration.

Click here for more information about the event.

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