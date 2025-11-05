Holiday for Heroes campaign launched by the American Red Cross

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The American Red Cross of North and Central Florida has launched its annual Holiday for Heroes campaign, inviting the community to donate holiday cards, stockings, snacks, and comfort items for military members and veterans.

Sponsored by Patriot Rail, the campaign aims to spread holiday cheer by shipping packages overseas to active military members and delivering them locally to veterans in hospitals and nursing homes.

Donations are being accepted through November at Red Cross offices.

“We are proud and honored to support our military community — especially during the holidays,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gregory C. Scrivens, Regional Program Director, American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces & International Services.

Volunteers with the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program are actively involved in the campaign, hand-sewing holiday stockings and filling them with donated items.

These care packages serve as a reminder to service members and veterans that their sacrifices are appreciated.

The most-requested donations include individually packaged snacks, protein bars, card games, headphones, personal care items, and small holiday treats.

Cards of thanks and encouragement, whether store-bought or handmade, are also welcome.

The Red Cross has provided guidelines for card submissions, advising the use of generic greetings and avoiding glitter or personal enclosures.

Cards do not require envelopes as they will be screened before delivery. Donations can be dropped off at designated Red Cross offices in the North & Central Florida Region.

Volunteers will sort, pack, and distribute the items to ensure they reach the intended recipients in time for the holidays.

