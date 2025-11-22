Holiday travel surge returns to Orlando airport as flight reductions end

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is gearing up for a busy holiday season, expecting nearly two million travelers to pass through its terminals during the twelve-day travel period from November 22nd to December 2nd.

The airport anticipates the busiest day to be Sunday, November 30th, with an estimated 177,000 passengers.

This surge in traffic follows the end of flight reductions caused by the recent government shutdown.

Despite the end of flight reductions due to the government shutdown, travelers may still encounter long lines at the airport. The anticipated increase in traffic is likely to contribute to congestion, especially on peak travel days.

