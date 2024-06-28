Holly Hill introduces new Police Chief Byron Williams to the public

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Thursday, residents of Holly Hill had the chance to officially meet the city’s new Chief of Police, Byron Williams.

“We welcome the Chief, and God bless him and his family for taking the courage for stepping into a tough position,” said Paul Tomasi, a Holly Hill resident.

The meet and greet was held at City Hall, where residents got a chance to ask questions about the force, community trust, and how to move forward in the department following a sexual misconduct investigation, where the former police chief and two others resigned.

“It was a disgrace, a disgrace to the profession, a disgrace to the ones that are in management. It should not have happened, but it did,” said Byron Williams, Holly Hill Police Chief.

During the meet and greet, Williams talked about a 5-year strategy plan for the force, regaining and keeping the community’s trust and bringing in more programs to build the morale back in the department.

Williams, who was joined by his wife, mother-in-law, and two children, received a warm welcome from the community.

“I am going to demand accountability. I am going to demand respect, I am going to demand integrity, these are foundational points of law enforcement, if we have this how can the community you trust us”, said Williams.

Williams will take the current seat of interim Chief of Police Mark Barker.

According to his resume, Williams most recently worked as a captain with Daytona Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

According to Mayor Chris Via, Williams will be publicly sworn in on July 9 at 6 p.m.

