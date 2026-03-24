Holly Hill Police: Suspect found with mail from 63 addresses after theft investigation

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — The Holly Hill Police Department says a suspect is facing charges after officers recovered dozens of stolen mail items during an investigation Sunday, March 22.

Police reported that patrol units initially responded to the 800 block of Daytona Avenue for a call about mail theft. During the investigation, officers determined the suspect continued traveling northbound on Daytona Avenue while allegedly taking additional mail.

According to authorities, the suspect was later located at the Dollar Tree at 1548 Ridgewood Avenue. Following the investigation, police identified the individual as Carri Miller.

Officers said the suspect was in possession of mail belonging to 63 separate addresses within the city of Holly Hill. The mail has since been recovered and placed into evidence, and the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office has been notified.

Police added that letters will be sent to each affected address, requesting residents come to the department to complete sworn statements related to the case. Instructions for retrieving the recovered mail will also be included.

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