ORLANDO, Fla. — Sticker shock is turning more people away from buying a house.

Pending home sales were down in April as mortgage rates and home prices went up.

The median price for a house rose to $414,000, with the 30-year fixed-mortgage rate at 6.89%.

Experts warn prices are not likely to come down anytime soon.

