Homeowner who caused flooding by plugging drainpipe to make court appearance

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A much-anticipated court hearing will be held Thursday for a woman who poured concrete down a storm drain.

Plugging the drain has caused flooding issues in Longwood’s Shadowbay community.

Neighbors say the flooding is a direct result of that woman’s actions.

The woman has a code enforcement hearing Thursday afternoon to determine possible fines for blocking the drain.

The near-constant presence of water has caused property damage, including stalled cars, and rising frustrations among homeowners and county staff who collectively believe a repair needs to be made quickly but are at odds of who should be responsible.

Not only does she possibly face a daily fine, but she also may face criminal charges.

