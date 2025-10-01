Homes collapse in Outer Banks due to rough surf from hurricanes Humberto and Imelda

Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda are causing significant damage along the eastern coast of the U.S., particularly impacting North Carolina’s coast.

Although the storms have not made landfall, their effects are being felt along the Outer Banks, where rough surf has led to the collapse of five homes.

The National Weather Service has warned that the storms could produce waves up to 12 feet higher than normal, exacerbating the damage along the coast.

As the storms continue to affect the region, residents and officials are bracing for further impacts from the heightened surf and potential flooding.

