DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man wanted in connectioned with a homicide in Texas and a kidnapping in New Mexico was arrested Tuesday afternoon after crashing into two patrol cars, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Jason Aaron Gibson was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. outside of the Cobb Cole law firm on South Ridgewood Avenue near West International Speedway Boulevard, police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.
"Gibson was spotted by a U.S. Marshal as he headed south on South Ridgewood Avenue," she said. "Several officers then converged on Gibson in order to aid the U.S. Marshal."
Gibson crashed into the vehicles of a Volusia County deputy and a Holly Hill police officer, ran from the stolen car he was driving and tried to run into the covered garage of the office building, Longa said.
He was taken down by U.S. Marshals Service agents, Daytona Beach police officers and Volusia County deputies, she said.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Gibson was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the crash.
