Horizon West’s Hamlin gets new retail projects

The developer behind Horizon West’s popular Hamlin community is ramping up more retail construction in the development’s town center.

Scott Gentry, a principal with Orlando engineering firm Kelly, Collins & Gentry Inc., is the applicant on behalf of Winter Garden-based Boyd Development Corp. for a request filed May 20 to build a 25,000-square-foot retail building, according to Orange County records.

The request is for the construction of “Building E” of Boyd Development’s “Hamlin South of Publix” project, which — as its name suggests — is south of the Hamlin Town Center’s Publix-anchored shopping center and includes Urban Air Adventure Park.

