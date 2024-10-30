Hospitals report shortage of IV fluids after plant damaged by Hurricane Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Patients in the hospital for dehydration or nausea are only about half as likely to get IV fluids.

Researcher says that’s because flooding from Hurricane Helene damaged a plant in North Carolina that supplies most of the nation’s IV fluids.

Officials are now urging medical professionals to use alternatives for hydration, such as Gatorade or Pedialyte, to help conserve resources whenever possible.

