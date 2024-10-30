Federal officials issue warning over rise in fake hurricane help scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal officials are raising concerns about reported scams after back-to-back hurricanes impacted Florida.

Officials are warning people impacted by the storms to watch out for people trying to steal their personal information.

Scammers are pretending to be from federal agencies to get your information or even copies of your ID.

The justice department says FEMA will never ask you to pay to get disaster relief.

So, if someone does, it’s a scam.

Officials say some fake charities will also use names that sound like real organizations in order to trick people.

