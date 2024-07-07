Hot, hot, hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues through Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is a heat advisory in Sumter and Polk Counties.

Stay near lifeguards if you’re beating the heat at the beaches because there are current dangerous rip currents at our east coast beaches.

Central Florida will have isolated storms, mainly west of Orlando toward the end of the day.

Monday will have a higher chance of afternoon storms,

There is a chance for Tuesday and Wednesday, morning and afternoon storms as well.

Next week will be wetter and not as hot.

