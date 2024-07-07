SeaWorld unveils its new Penguin Trek ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — The wait is now over. As the high season gets underway, SeaWorld has now officially opened its brand-new ride.

The park has more roller coasters than any other parks in the area, which is why it’s known as the Coaster Capital of Central Florida.

Penguin trek is now officially welcoming guests of all ages. “I’ve been looking forward to this ride since they announced it last year,” said Andrew Kendrick, a SeaWorld visitor.

The ride is part of the new Antarctica Realm, an area that takes guests from the steamy hot central Florida weather, to the snowy cold of the South Pole. “This is a fantastic ride. It’s repeatable, it is smooth, it’s thrilling,” said Rob McNicholas, with SeaWorld Orlando.

READ: Heat, traffic & safety top of mind as crowds gather for Lake Eola’s holiday celebration

Folks traveled from all over the place and stayed hours waiting for the big moment. “I woke up at four, I’m kind of tired. I drove like an hour and a half to get here,” said Radley Bernard, a visitor from Tampa. “It is such a rush from start to finish. Everyone is going to love it,” said Kaleb Profit who was one of the first in the line for the new attraction.

It took about a year to get the ride ready to roll.

READ: Win a trip to watch Meghan Trainor perform live on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship

Among the very first riders, members of the boys scouts of America. “I love how it shoots you off really fast. I know all our scouts just had the best time getting to enjoy the ride today,” said Hali Thompson with BSA.

Guests must be at least 42 inches tall to enjoy the ride. There’s no age restriction.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group