Judson’s Live features jazz from the past, present & future

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jazz Common Ground unites sound across time in Orlando for a special summer program.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host five summer sessions at Judson’s Live from July 3 through July 24.

Jazz Common Ground features brothers Jack and Jacob Kaiser, who found their love for jazz through their grandfather and the venue’s namesake, Judson Green.

The program will have workshops and help connect to local artists through performance experiences.

You can expect R&B Blues and Soul with hints of 21st-century Western classical music.

Kaiser brothers will join Gerald Law II on drums and Will Patrick on guitar.

