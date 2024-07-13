Hot, hot, hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be hot and steamy.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Brian Shields said the temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s.
There will be a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.
Read: Family of slain 13-year-old Orange County teen says they moved to Orlando for a better life
There will be a 50% to 60% chance of storms on Sunday.
The active pattern and low to middle 90s will stick around into next week.
Read: Man dies after reaching for gun in front of Orange County deputies, sheriff says
Tropics remain quiet overall, with no tropical systems forecasting to impact Florida.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group