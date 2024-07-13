Hot, hot, hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be hot and steamy.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s.

There will be a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.

There will be a 50% to 60% chance of storms on Sunday.

The active pattern and low to middle 90s will stick around into next week.

Tropics remain quiet overall, with no tropical systems forecasting to impact Florida.

