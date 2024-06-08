Hot, hot, hot, weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daytime highs will hit the mid and upper 90s.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat index values will reach 100 to 105 degrees.
Records heat possible today, with a forecast break in Sanford and Leesburg.
Read: SEE: Severe storms break out across Central Florida
Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry for a chunk of the day.
A few sea breeze showers and storms will be possible as we head into our early evening hours, mainly south.
Read: City will form committee to decide on permanent Pulse Memorial
Saturday will be hotter and drier.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group