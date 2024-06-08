Hot, hot, hot, weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daytime highs will hit the mid and upper 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat index values will reach 100 to 105 degrees.

Records heat possible today, with a forecast break in Sanford and Leesburg.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry for a chunk of the day.

A few sea breeze showers and storms will be possible as we head into our early evening hours, mainly south.

Saturday will be hotter and drier.

