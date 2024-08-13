Hot and humid Tuesday with scattered afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and humid on Tuesday, with a chance of scattered afternoon storms.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Rain and storm chances will be around 50% in our area.
We will see afternoon highs in the low-90s near the coast and mid-90s in the interior.
Watch: Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic
Some areas will see a heat index of around 103 to 107 degrees.
The hot and stormy weather pattern will continue for most of the week.
Watch: ‘It’s nerve wracking’: How some solar panel contracts can be risky for homeowners
We are forecast to have lower rain chances and drier air by the weekend.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group