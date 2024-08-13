Hot and humid Tuesday with scattered afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and humid on Tuesday, with a chance of scattered afternoon storms.

Rain and storm chances will be around 50% in our area.

We will see afternoon highs in the low-90s near the coast and mid-90s in the interior.

Some areas will see a heat index of around 103 to 107 degrees.

The hot and stormy weather pattern will continue for most of the week.

We are forecast to have lower rain chances and drier air by the weekend.

