Hot Memorial Day weekend brings the hottest temps since last summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat index this afternoon is near 100° and should climb above 100° the next two afternoons.

On top of that, severe storms have formed over Brevard County Saturday afternoon, these will weaken into the evening.

The hottest weather since last summer is coming as we finish the Memorial Day weekend, so please stay hydrated and take breaks from outdoor events inside in the AC.

Not much rain for Sunday/Monday...with a few spotty showers possible late day Sunday and that’s about it.

A wetter and not-as-hot weather pattern unfolds when you head back to work next week! Stay cool!

