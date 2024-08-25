Hot and muggy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and muggy with the highs in the low 90s.

The heat index values are near 99 to 105.

There is a chance for sea breeze showers and storms.

Areas along I-4 have the best chances for the stormy weather this afternoon.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

Weather 08/25

