Hot and muggy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will be hot and muggy with the highs in the mid 90s.
The heat index values near 105°.
Portions of Marion County and Flagler County will remain under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible for most of the area today, between 1 to 7 p.m.
