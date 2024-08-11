Local

Hot and muggy Sunday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will be hot and muggy with the highs in the mid 90s.

The heat index values near 105°.

Portions of Marion County and Flagler County will remain under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible for most of the area today, between 1 to 7 p.m.

