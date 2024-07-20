Hot Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be very hot, with heat index values of 103 to 107 degrees.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees.
There will be a 60% chance of afternoon and evening storms.
Read: Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Clermont
The chances of rain dropping on Sunday are high due to the Saharan Dust.
The beaches look nice before the chance of late-day storms.
Read: Some species of sea turtle see increase in nest numbers, while other decline, FWC says
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics and are thankfully quiet.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group