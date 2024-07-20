Local

Hot Saturday in Central Florida

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com

weather 07/20/2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be very hot, with heat index values of 103 to 107 degrees. 

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees.

There will be a 60% chance of afternoon and evening storms. 

The chances of rain dropping on Sunday are high due to the Saharan Dust. 

The beaches look nice before the chance of late-day storms. 

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics and are thankfully quiet.

