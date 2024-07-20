Some species of sea turtle see increase in nest numbers, while other decline, FWC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year has been a record-breaking year for the number of Kemp-Ridley Sea turtle nests in The Sunshine State, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Numbers from FWC Fish + Wildlife Research indicate that across Florida 22 Kemp-Ridley nests have been confirmed in 2024 which more than doubled the 10 nests in 2023 and 8 in 2022.

Leatherback Sea turtle nests also saw an increase this year with 1,737 found compared to 1,638 in 2023 and 1,690 in 2022.

Read: Quantum Leap Winery reopens in new lakeside location

Meanwhile, Green Sea turtle nests saw a significant decrease with 2,556 nests in 2024 compared to 24,378 in 2023 and 7,346 in 2022.

Loggerhead Sea turtles also saw a decrease in nest numbers with 67,856 this year compared 92,547 in 2023 and 72,840 in 2022.

Read: 76th Emmy Awards nominations: See the list of nominees

For more information about FWC Research Center, CLICK HERE.

Read: Seminole County considers requiring residents to post ‘Bear Activity’ signs

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group