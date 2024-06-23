Hot and steamy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A very standard summer day is in store.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this afternoon will be hot and steamy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat index will reach between 98 to 103 degrees later today.

Central Florida will likely see some scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

There is a chance for heavy pockets of rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

