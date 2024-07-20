Hot and stormy forecast for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are a few scattered storms through sunset; otherwise, it is really hot for the rest of the day.

Same thing for Sunday, dry and hot for most of the day, with mid-late afternoon storms scattered about.

For the week prepare for hotter than normal days, with late scattered storms throughout.

Evening forecast: Saturday, July 20 (WFTV)

