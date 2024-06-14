House and boat damaged by overnight fire in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Crews responded to an overnight house fire in Titusville.

The fire broke out at a home on Barna Avenue, not far from Cheney Highway.

Officials have not said what caused the fire, but a boat in front of the home also was damaged by fire.

Several firefighter crews were at the scene when Channel 9 arrived Friday morning.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.

